Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 118.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,941 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615,324. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

