Financial Perspectives Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.65.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $93,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,548,134.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,746,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,674 shares of company stock valued at $73,516,515. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.