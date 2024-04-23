Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.07% of Belden worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,544 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,365.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,075,000 after buying an additional 956,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,216,000 after buying an additional 111,232 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 7.6% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 710,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,552,000 after acquiring an additional 50,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDC opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.04. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

