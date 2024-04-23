Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 869 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 169,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,599 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $276.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.24.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

