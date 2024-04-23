GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.53. 2,398,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,336. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

