Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.
Glenville Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GLNV opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.00. Glenville Bank has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.
About Glenville Bank
