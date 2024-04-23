Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

Glenville Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNV opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.00. Glenville Bank has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

About Glenville Bank

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include mortgage, home equity, auto, boat, personal, equipment and vehicle, commercial mortgage, and government loans.

