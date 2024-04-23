Grace & White Inc. NY Has $6.71 Million Stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Orion Group makes up about 1.2% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 4.18% of Orion Group worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Orion Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ORN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Group

In other Orion Group news, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,924.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Travis J. Boone acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward Chipman Earle acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $55,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,861.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,430 shares of company stock valued at $156,340 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 250,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,213. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.31 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.