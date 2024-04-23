H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.55%.

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $728,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $555,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,896,740.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $728,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,800 shares of company stock worth $4,534,789. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HEES shares. StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

