IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2024

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. IDEX updated its Q2 guidance to $2.00-$2.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.15-$8.45 EPS.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.27. The stock had a trading volume of 381,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IEX

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.