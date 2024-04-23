Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 564 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of INTU traded up $22.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $631.78. 901,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,167. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $641.98 and a 200-day moving average of $600.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.