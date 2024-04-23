Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 65 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $3.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $543.01. 135,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,490. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $545.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $430.03 and a 52-week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.