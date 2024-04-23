Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 256 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CRH were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CRH by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Up 1.5 %

CRH stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.75. 1,303,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

CRH Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.