Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $411,000 Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. 54,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,300. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0557 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

