Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 9.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.79. 317,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 738,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
