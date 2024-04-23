Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 9.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.79. 317,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 738,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.