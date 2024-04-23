National Bankshares Trims Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Target Price to C$13.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DPM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday.

TSE:DPM opened at C$10.40 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$7.79 and a 1 year high of C$10.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.23.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.137045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 12,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total transaction of C$124,595.09. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 12,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total transaction of C$124,595.09. Also, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total value of C$85,338.00. Insiders sold a total of 79,790 shares of company stock valued at $798,029 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

