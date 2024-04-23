New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,108,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,631 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $152,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 101,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1,865.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,450,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,610,195. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

