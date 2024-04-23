9,415 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $34.92. 269,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,484. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

