NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.72 and last traded at $94.64. 1,858,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,499,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.19.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.46. The stock has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

