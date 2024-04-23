Numis Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for 888 (LON:888)

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.05) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get 888 alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on 888

888 Stock Up 0.2 %

About 888

888 opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.04) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.13. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 67.25 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 133.90 ($1.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,188.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £376.35 million, a P/E ratio of -644.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95.

(Get Free Report)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.