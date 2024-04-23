Numis Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for 888 (LON:888)

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.05) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.
