Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 204.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,291 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.14. 890,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,130. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

