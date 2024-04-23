Pivotal Research Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $400.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPOT. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.58.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $272.33 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $313.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

