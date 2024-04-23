Provident Financial (PROV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Provident Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PROV stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

