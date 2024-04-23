Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Up to $157.48

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $157.48, but opened at $166.49. Repligen shares last traded at $171.99, with a volume of 139,951 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.70.

Repligen Stock Up 9.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.44. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,575,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

