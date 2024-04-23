Roble Belko & Company Inc Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.06. 2,135,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4273 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

