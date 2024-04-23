Ryder System (NYSE:R) Trading Up 8.9%

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.70 and last traded at $118.70. Approximately 49,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 250,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.00.

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

