Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Lifted to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOUR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.95.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 0.1 %

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 572.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,031,000 after purchasing an additional 881,216 shares during the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 206,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after buying an additional 39,589 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.