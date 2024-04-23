SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 4,510 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,995,000 after purchasing an additional 712,205 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,779,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,676,000 after buying an additional 1,804,501 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,737,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,397,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,570,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after buying an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock remained flat at $51.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 677,997 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

