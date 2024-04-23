SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 205 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,003,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,184,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,918 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,263 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

