Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

SWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.07.

SWN stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

