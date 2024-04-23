Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.11% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.