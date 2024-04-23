Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,874 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 222,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Price Performance
NYSE:DEO opened at $142.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average is $146.39.
Diageo Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,797.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEO
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.