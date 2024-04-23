Wrapped eETH Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.71 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and $31.47 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,350.66 or 0.05021641 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped eETH Profile

Wrapped eETH launched on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 766,103 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 758,914.88842927. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,298.07823512 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $16,107,961.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

