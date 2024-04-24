1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $159.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.27 and a 12 month high of $161.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.