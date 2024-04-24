Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.32. The company had a trading volume of 836,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,962. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.77 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

