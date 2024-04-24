Acala Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.08 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Acala Token has a total market cap of $111.02 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011923 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001547 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,152.83 or 1.00105357 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011734 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00101515 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12327261 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,934,451.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

