Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.56. 30,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 44,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $727.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 82.34%. The company had revenue of $194.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Sagil Capital LLP grew its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.
About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.