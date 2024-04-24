Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$172.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$172.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNR. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$184.50.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 4.1 %

TSE:CNR traded down C$7.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$169.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,612. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$176.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$165.58. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34. The stock has a market cap of C$108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0140399 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.