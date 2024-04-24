Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ (DAWN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 114.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.35. 3,456,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $116,128.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 721,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,007,648.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,781 shares of company stock worth $883,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.