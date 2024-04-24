Duality Advisers LP Reduces Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,421 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

