Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,408,582,000 after buying an additional 104,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,883,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,904,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,950,000 after purchasing an additional 258,806 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,506,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,807,000 after purchasing an additional 352,847 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.