Sampo Oyj (SAXPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.965 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of SAXPY opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.94. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $25.56.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sampo Oyj will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

