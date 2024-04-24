Gamehost (TSE:GH) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.25

Shares of Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.22, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.22.

Gamehost Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.37. The company has a market cap of C$219.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.30 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 25.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gamehost Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamehost Dividend Announcement

Gamehost Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio is 49.48%.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

