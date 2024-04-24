Hartline Investment Corp Has $4.26 Million Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,236 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the period. Sunrun accounts for 0.7% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Sunrun worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Sunrun by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sunrun by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 69.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,971,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,217,780. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.46. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.26.

In other news, Director Alan Ferber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $99,144.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,057.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 301,760 shares of company stock worth $3,615,990 over the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

