Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Shares Up 3.3%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.30. 5,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 19,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Fuji Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

