Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells 5,318 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Myriam Curet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Friday, March 1st, Myriam Curet sold 1,605 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.48, for a total value of $615,485.40.

On Monday, February 12th, Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29.

On Friday, January 26th, Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $374.43. The stock had a trading volume of 720,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.