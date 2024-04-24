Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,754,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,363. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

