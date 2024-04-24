JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,318 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWN traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.28. 1,082,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,499. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.78 and a 200 day moving average of $146.46. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $159.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

