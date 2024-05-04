Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,991,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $35.31.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

