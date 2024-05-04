Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BFAM. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of BFAM traded up $6.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.23. The company had a trading volume of 651,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 646,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,640,000 after buying an additional 97,548 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,590,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $54,890,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

