Larson Financial Group LLC Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.35.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $274.23 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

